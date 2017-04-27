BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 27 CNH Industrial NV:
* CNH Industrial NV - unit case New Holland Industrial redeeming all of outstanding $636.1 million aggregate principal amount of 7⅞% senior notes due 2017
* CNH Industrial NV - 2017 notes will be redeemed in full on June 1, 2017 at a price equal to 100% of principal amount thereof Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results