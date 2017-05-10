BRIEF-Cleantech: Enersize signs profit sharing agreement with additional BOE plant
* CLEANTECH INVEST PORTFOLIO COMPANY ENERSIZE SIGNS PROFIT SHARING AGREEMENT WITH ADDITIONAL BOE PLANT
May 10 CNO Financial Group Inc:
* Increases quarterly dividend by 13 percent
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share
* Says board of directors has approved an additional $300 million to repurchase company's outstanding common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CLEANTECH INVEST PORTFOLIO COMPANY ENERSIZE SIGNS PROFIT SHARING AGREEMENT WITH ADDITIONAL BOE PLANT
June 20Meiho Enterprise Co Ltd * Says it sold a Tokyo-based property on June 20 * Price undisclosed Source text in Japanese:https://goo.gl/2x4pB4 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)