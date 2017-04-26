BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
April 26 CNO Financial Group Inc:
* CNO Financial Group reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 operating earnings per share $0.34
* Q1 earnings per share $0.36
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.30, revenue view $1.01 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.