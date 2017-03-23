March 23 CNOOC Ltd

* fy net oil and gas production of 476.9 million boe

* fy net profit rmb 637 million versus rmb 20,246 million a year ago

* Recommended a final dividend of hk$0.23 (tax inclusive) per share

* fy total revenue rmb 146,490 million versus rmb 171,437 million

* in 2017, 5 new projects will commence production

* "group is dealing with a number of other lawsuits and arbitrations that arise in ordinary course of business"

* "company believes these proceedings are not expected to have a material effect on consolidated financial statement"

* Plan to increase reserves and production through drill bits and value-driven acquisitions

* Will continue to concentrate independent exploration efforts on operating areas, especially offshore China