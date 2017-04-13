UPDATE 1-Mother of Uber CEO killed in California boating accident
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office said on Saturday
April 13 Cnova NV:
* Q1 net sales: 472 million euros ($503.44 million)(+4% like-for-like) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9376 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
