Feb 23 Cnp Assurances
* FY attributable net profit up 6.2% at €1,200 million
* Dividend increased to €0.80 per share
* FY premium income of €31.5 billion, down by a slight 0.2%
as reported
* FY attributable net profit eur 1.20 billion versus eur
1.13 billion year ago
* Consolidated SCR coverage ratio of 177% at 31 december
2016
* "CNP assurances reaffirms its growth outlook"
* FY total revenue for the year came to €3,553 million, an
increase of 8.1% as reported (11.7% like-for-like).
* Net asset value rose by 8.9% to €15,768 million at 31
december 2016, or €22.97 per share.
* FY ebit eur 2.64 billion versus eur 2.43 billion year ago
* Upgrades its EBIT target for 2018, with group now aiming
to deliver average annual organic ebit growth of at least 5%
over 2017-2018 period compared with the 2016 baseline
