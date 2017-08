July 31 (Reuters) - CNP ASSURANCES:

* h1 Net Profit Up 6.0% at €657 Million‍​

* h1 Ebit Up 15.4% at €1,477 Million

* H1 TOTAL REVENUE EUR 1.92 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.71 BILLION YEAR AGO

* AT END H1 CONSOLIDATED SCR COVERAGE RATIO OF 193% (177% AT 31 DECEMBER 2016) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)