May 11 CNP ASSURANCES:

* Q1 EBIT UP 19.5 PCT TO EUR 613 MILLION ($666 MILLION)

* Q1 NET PROFIT UP 7.3 PCT TO EUR 302 MILLION

* Q1 TOTAL REVENUE ROSE 16.0 PCT AS REPORTED TO EUR 838 MILLION (UP 6.8 PCT LIKE-FOR-LIKE)

* Q1 PREMIUM INCOME EUR 7.87 BILLION VERSUS EUR 8.99 BILLION YEAR AGO

* IN Q1 THE CONSOLIDATED SCR COVERAGE RATIO WAS 183 PCT AT 31 MARCH 2017 VERSUS 177 PCT AT 31 DECEMBER 2016

IN Q1 NET ASSET VALUE WAS EUR 16.1 BILLION AT 31 MARCH 2017, OR EUR 23.46 PER SHARE, COMPARED TO EUR 22.97 PER SHARE AT 31 DECEMBER 2016