May 16 CNQC International Holdings Ltd
* CNQC Asset Management entered into limited partnership
agreement with Great Wall International Investment, Guotsing
Asset Management, Initial Lp and general partner
* Limited partnership agreement in relation to formation of
fund
* CNQC asset management also entered into subscription
agreement in relation to capital commitment of CNQC Asset
management to fund
* Group to commit cash contribution of US$90 million to
fund, representing about 32.14% of committed fund size
* Purpose of fund is primarily to subscribe, hold and invest
in shares allotted by Qingjian Realty (Marymount) Pte. Ltd
