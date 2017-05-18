May 18 Co-operative Bank Of Kenya Ltd:

* Q1 profit before tax of 4.5 billion shillings versus 4.9 billion shillings year ago

* Total interest income reduced by 10.8 percent from 10.7 billion shillings in Q1 2016 to 9.5 billion shillings in Q1 2017

* Interest income from loans & advances declined by 7.7 percent despite the 15 percent increase in net loans & advances in Q1