March 24 Co-operative Bank Plc:
* Update on sale process and capital raise
* Since then a number of credible strategic and financial
parties have expressed interest in sale process
* Are currently evaluating information on bank.
* Bank has requested that preliminary expressions of
interest should be submitted in first half of April.
* Number of credible strategic and financial parties
expressed interest in sale process;are currently evaluating
information on bank
* Following an assessment of those preliminary expressions
of interest, bank plans to proceed to a second phase of sale
process
* In parallel with second phase of sale process, bank will
continue to have discussions with existing equity and debt
security holders
* Can be no certainty that an offer for bank will be made,
or that any offer made will be on terms acceptable to bank,
shareholders
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)