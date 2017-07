BRIEF-Co-Operative bank says potential regulatory call of notes

July 28 (Reuters) - CO-OPERATIVE BANK PLC:

* ON 26 JUNE 2017, CO-OPERATIVE BANK P.L.C. ANNOUNCED A POTENTIAL REGULATORY CALL OF NOTES ISSUED BY CALICO FINANCE NUMBER ONE LIMITED

* HAS SINCE RECEIVED CONFIRMATION FROM PRA THAT CALICO DOES NOT ACHIEVE SRT TO THIRD PARTIES WITHIN MEANING OF CAPITAL REQUIREMENTS REGULATION

* BANK WILL NO LONGER RECEIVE ANY RWA BENEFIT FROM CALICO TRANSACTION

* IMPACT OF CALICO NOT MEETING SRT REQUIREMENTS WOULD HAVE SEEN A REDUCTION IN BANK'S CET1 RATIO OF APPROXIMATELY 0.8% AS AT 31 DEC 2016

* BANK REQUESTED THAT PRA CONSENT TO EXERCISE OF REGULATORY CALL OF CALICO NOTES

* BANK HAS SINCE RECEIVED CONFIRMATION IN WRITING FROM PRA THAT PRA HAS NO OBJECTION TO BANK EFFECTING A REGULATORY CALL OF CALICO

* ANTICIPATES EXECUTING REDEMPTION OF CALICO NOTES ON 21 SEPTEMBER 2017