BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
April 6 Co-operative Group Ltd
* Group revenues up 3% to £9.5bn, with food, funeralcare and insurance all delivering strong levels of growth
* Group records pre-tax loss at a statutory level reflecting prudent valuation of minority shareholding in co-operative bank
* Loss before tax of £132m (2015: £23m profit), reflecting £74m increase in our finance costs due to changes in value of our bonds and writedown in carrying value of 20% shareholding in co-operative bank
* We have reviewed fair value at year-end and reduced value of stake in co op bank to £nil. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Lawrence White)
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.