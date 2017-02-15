BRIEF-MOA Group Ltd says FY revenue increased 26 percent
* "during FY18 MOA will reach a point where it will pass through into profitability on a monthly basis"
Feb 15 Co-Prosperity Holdings Limited
* Refers to announcements in relation to MOU and sale and purchase agreement between unit, Gu capital, century galaxy international and gu shangcong
* CPIL exercised its rights to terminate agreement by serving a termination letter to parties on 15 feb 2017
* Termination of agreement will not have any material adverse impact on existing business of group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Net profit of S$81.0 million for full year ended 31 march 2017 versus S$113.3 million