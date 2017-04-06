April 6 Coach Inc

* Coach Inc- under terms of offer letter Joshua Schulman will receive an initial base salary of $950,000 per year - sec filing

* Coach Inc - Schulman will receive an annual equity grant target of $2 million for fiscal year 2018

* Coach Inc- Schulman will receive a one-time, sign-on cash bonus of $500,000 - SEC filing