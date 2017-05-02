May 2 Coach Inc

* Coach, inc. Reports fiscal 2017 third quarter results consistent with expectations

* Q3 earnings per share $0.43

* Q3 sales $995 million versus i/b/e/s view $1.02 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.46

* Says maintains fiscal 2017 guidance

* Qtrly international coach brand sales totaled $430 million compared to $448 million a year ago

* Says coach brand north america comparable store sales increased 3% in q3

* Says strategic actions in north america wholesale channel negatively impacted sales growth by about 150 basis points.

* Qtrly greater china sales declined 2% versus prior year in dollars and increased 2% on a constant currency basis

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.14, revenue view $4.53 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S