GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares near two-year high as U.S. hi-tech rebound boosts mood
* Oil prices near low so far this year as supply concerns mount
May 8 Coach Inc:
* Coach Inc to acquire Kate Spade & Company for $18.50 per share in cash
* Coach Inc to acquire Kate Spade & Company for $18.50 per share in cash
* Coach Inc- acquisition expected to be accretive in fiscal 2018 and to reach double-digit accretion by fiscal 2019 on a non-GAAP basis
* Coach Inc - acquisition expected to be accretive in fiscal 2018 and to reach double-digit accretion by fiscal 2019 on a non-GAAP basis
* Coach Inc - transaction has been unanimously approved by boards of directors of Kate Spade & Company and Coach Inc
* Coach Inc - deal for total transaction value of $2.4 billion.
* Coach Inc - deal to reach double-digit accretion by fiscal 2019 on a non-GAAP basis
* Coach Inc - transaction has been unanimously approved by boards of directors of Kate Spade & Company and Coach Inc
* Coach Inc - transaction is not subject to a financing condition
* Coach Inc - Coach has secured committed bridge financing from BofA Merrill Lynch
* Coach-$2.4 billion purchase price expected to be funded by a combination of senior notes, bank term loans and approximately $1.2 billion of excess Coach cash
* Coach Inc - believe co can realize a run rate of approximately $50 million in synergies within three years of deal closing
* Coach - cost synergies will be realized through scale and inventory management, optimization of Kate Spade's supply chain network
* Coach Inc - plan to reduce sales in Kate Spade's wholesale disposition and online flash sales channels
* Coach Inc - Coach's financial advisor is Evercore Group L.L.C.; Kate Spade & Company's financial advisor is Perella Weinberg Partners LP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Oil prices near low so far this year as supply concerns mount
* Says Zydus gets final approval from USFDA for diflunisal tablets