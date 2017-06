June 9 Coal India Ltd

* Coal India Ltd clarifies on news item "CIL to shut 37 mines ignoring unions threat"

* Action plan has been prepared by subsidiaries in which 37 unviable UG mines has been envisaged to be closed in 2017-18

* Says identified surplus manpower from the 37 mines would be gainfully redeployed in nearby mines of areas to reduce further loss in these mines