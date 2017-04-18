US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
April 18 Coal India Ltd
* Coal India Ltd clarifies on news item "177 mines of Coal India downgraded on quality concerns."
* Coal India Ltd says in most cases, downgrading of samples has been of one to two grades
* Coal india ltd says impact on revenue can only be assessed after coal sampling and analysis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)