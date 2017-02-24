Feb 24 Coats Group Plc:

* 2016 revenue up 2 pct on a CER basis to $1,457 million (down 1 pct reported)

* 2016 adjusted EPS up 23 pct to 4.91c (reported EPS of 4.28c)

* Recommends a final dividend of 0.84 us cents per share payable in May 2017

* Enter 2017 on a solid footing however remain cautious about market conditions - CEO

* Expect to continue to deliver growth in line with management's expectations - CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)