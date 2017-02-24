BRIEF-Al Arafa for Investment and Consultancies sees 2018-19 FY consol sales upto $300 mln
May 29 Al Arafa for Investment and Consultancies :
Feb 24 Coats Group Plc:
* 2016 revenue up 2 pct on a CER basis to $1,457 million (down 1 pct reported)
* 2016 adjusted EPS up 23 pct to 4.91c (reported EPS of 4.28c)
* Recommends a final dividend of 0.84 us cents per share payable in May 2017
* Enter 2017 on a solid footing however remain cautious about market conditions - CEO
* Expect to continue to deliver growth in line with management's expectations - CEO
* Trikomsel pte ltd updates holders of notes on restructuring process of trikomsel oke tbk