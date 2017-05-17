BRIEF-Orotongroup explores options for sale of Co
* Previous guidance for underlying FY17 EBITDA remains unchanged at $2 - $3 mln
May 17 Coats Group Plc :
* For period 1 January to 30 April 2017 group sales up 5 percent year-on-year
* For period 1 January to 30 April 2017 industrial sales up 7 percent year-on-year
* For period 1 January to 30 April 2017 crafts sales down 5 percent year-on-year
* Now expects to deliver 2017 full year results ahead of management's previous expectations
* "U.S. handknitting market has started to improve, with a return to point of sale growth at key retail customers in recent months" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Previous guidance for underlying FY17 EBITDA remains unchanged at $2 - $3 mln
* Sharp President Terry Gou says to apply for relisting on Tokyo bourse first section on June 29 or 30 - Jiji Further company coverage: