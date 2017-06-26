Pandora Media's CEO Tim Westergren to step down
June 27 Music streaming service Pandora Media Inc said Tim Westergren was stepping down as its chief executive.
June 26 Coats Group Plc
* Has signed a binding settlement agreement with trustee of Staveley Industries Retirement Benefits Scheme
* Received written assurances from UK pensions regulator that its regulatory action will automatically cease in relation to Staveley under warning notice that it issued to company in 2013 upon completion
* Following a series of company determined corporate steps completion will occur by early July 2017
* The principal commercial terms of the Staveley Settlement are financial support on the basis of a technical provisions deficit as at 5 April 2015 of 97 million stg
* An upfront payment of 74 million stg ($94 million) from Coats' parent group cash paid directly to Staveley (inclusive of the agreed Recovery Plan contributions of 39.5m stg paid to Staveley since 1 January 2016) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 27 Music streaming service Pandora Media Inc said Tim Westergren was stepping down as its chief executive.
* HOMEMAID WILL TAKE POSSESSION OF THE BUSINESS ON SEPTEMBER 1