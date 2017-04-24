BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 24 Cobalt 27 Capital Corp:
* COBALT 27 ANNOUNCES NEW BOARD, OFFERING OF SHARES AND AGREEMENTS TO ACQUIRE PHYSICAL COBALT AND COBALT-RELATED ROYALTIES
* COBALT 27 CAPITAL- APPOINTED SCOTIA CAPITAL, CANACCORD GENUITY, TD SECURITIES TO RAISE $200 MILLION THROUGH A DISTRIBUTION OF COMPANY'S COMMON SHARES
* COBALT 27 CAPITAL -ENTERED INTO ROYALTY CONTRACTS TO ACQUIRE 8 ROYALTIES ON EXPLORATION-STAGE PROPERTIES CONTAINING COBALT, FOR $1.2 MILLION
* COBALT 27 CAPITAL CORP - APPOINTED NEW OFFICERS AND DIRECTORS, BEING ANTHONY MILEWSKI AS CHAIRMAN, CEO AND CINDY DAVIS AS CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results