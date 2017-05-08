BRIEF-Hybrid Air Freighters signs LOI to purchase lockheed Martin hybrid airships
* Hybrid Air Freighters signs letter of intent to purchase Lockheed Martin hybrid airships
May 8 Cobalt International Energy Inc-
* Cobalt International Energy Inc announces first quarter 2017 results and provides operational update
* Q1 loss per share $0.69
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Cobalt International Energy - expect capital expenditures to be about $250 million in 2017, which excludes general,administrative expenses,interest expense
* Cobalt International Energy- total 2017 cash outlays currently expected to be between $550 million and $600 million, of which about $196 million has been spent as of march 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, June 20 Hong Kong conglomerate CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd, the ports-to-telecoms group, brushed off talk of an imminent retirement for chairman Li Ka-shing, saying on Tuesday that the tycoon was in "very good health".