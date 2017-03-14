French AIDS movie hotly tipped for Cannes' top prize
CANNES, France, May 28 The winner of the Cannes Film Festival will be announced on Sunday, with a French movie about AIDS campaigners and two dark Russian dramas among the hottest tips.
March 14 Cobalt International Energy Inc
* Cobalt international energy, inc. Announces fourth quarter and year end 2016 results and provides operational update
* Q4 loss per share $4.47
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Cobalt international energy inc -expect capital expenditures to be approximately $275 million in 2017
* Cobalt international energy inc- total 2017 cash outlays are currently expected to be between $550 million and $650 million
* Cobalt international energy inc - in 2017, net revenue is expected to be approximately $50 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CANNES, France, May 28 The winner of the Cannes Film Festival will be announced on Sunday, with a French movie about AIDS campaigners and two dark Russian dramas among the hottest tips.
* Unannounced, Russia stages test flight of new passenger plane