May 16 Cobiz Financial Inc :

* Executed second amendment to amended and restated credit agreement with U.S. Bank National Association effective as of May 13, 2017

* Interest on outstanding balance under credit facility is payable at rate equal to one-month libor rate plus 225 basis points (2.25%)

* U.S. Bank National Association committed to make revolving loans for aggregate amount not to exceed $20 million for 1 year - SEC filing