UPDATE 2-Third time lucky for Tabcorp as regulator clears $4.7 bln Tatts buyout
* Tabcorp forecasts full-year profit below market expectations
May 8 Coca Cola Bottling Co Consolidated:
* Has sold 17.5 pct of its shareholding in Appletiser South Africa (ASA) to black owned investment company African Pioneer Group (APG)
* Additional 4 pct has been sold to a new entrant black empowerment partner, Sipho Excellent Madlala, a 20-year veteran of CCBSA
* Through its 17.5 pct shareholding, apg will have a seat on board of Appletiser Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Tabcorp forecasts full-year profit below market expectations
* Hybrid Air Freighters signs letter of intent to purchase Lockheed Martin hybrid airships