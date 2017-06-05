BRIEF-Vitasoy International says FY net profit was HK$618 mln
* Fy profit attributable to equity shareholders of company was HK$618 million, an increase of 16%
June 5 Coca-cola Bottlers Japan Inc:
* Sees 2020 revenue growth of 1.8% YOY in CAGR - SEC Filing
* By 2020, Co expects EBITDA margin over 10 percent Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2rXlnbN) Further company coverage:
