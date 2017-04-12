BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 12 Coca Cola Bottling Co Consolidated :
* Coca Cola Bottling Co Consolidated - on April 11, 2017, co and Coca-Cola Company enters into a non-binding letter of intent, the ' Somerset LOI '
* Coca Cola Bottling Co Consolidated - Somerset LOI contemplates company exchanging certain of its exclusive distribution rights and associated assets licensed by Coca-Cola Co
* Coca Cola Bottling Co - LOI also relates to certain cross-licensed brands located in South-Central Kentucky currently served by co 's distribution center located in Somerset Source text: (bit.ly/2oAfVci) Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results