BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 25 Coca-Cola Co
* COO on conf call- saw improved Q1 performance in China, in part driven by a strong chinese new year campaign; India performance improved
* COO on conf call- consumer demand challenges in Brazil and Venezuela, in particular, continue to pressure performance
* COO on conf call- expect actions we are taking to return Brazil business to growth by end of the year
* COO - on April 1, swapped southwest operating unit, comprised principally of Texas, for 20 percent stake in continental beverage business
* COO - as we create a more focused, lean corporate center, expect to result in about 1,200 job reductions beginning in second half of 2017 and carrying into 2018
* COO - post refranchising, we're going to go from well over 100,000 employees to under 40,000 employees by some point next year
* Due to strengthening of several currencies, including Mexican peso, expect a 3-point currency headwind on profit before tax, which is at low end of previous forecast range
* COO - majority of the additional $800 million savings would come from the corporate job reductions
* COO - intent is to reinvest the half of the $800 million savings in some of the newer categories or some of the other categories to drive growth Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.