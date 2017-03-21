BA cancels all scheduled flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick airports on Saturday
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports on Saturday following a global IT system failure.
March 21 Coca-cola European Partners Plc
* Coca-Cola European Partners Plc reports fourth-quarter & full-year results for the period ended 31 December 2016
* Q4 revenue EUR 2.6 billion versus I/B/E/S view EUR 2.55 billion
* Coca-Cola European Partners Plc - affirms its full-year 2017 outlook
* Coca-Cola European Partners Plc - CCEP remains on track to achieve pre-tax savings of EUR315 million to EUR340 million through synergies by mid-2019
* Coca-Cola European Partners Plc - qtrly volume increased 2.5 percent on a pro forma basis
* Coca-Cola European Partners Plc - CCEP does not expect to repurchase shares in 2017
* Coca-Cola European Partners Plc - during Q4, co recorded EUR162 million in restructuring charges principally related to restructuring proposals announced in Oct 2016
* Coca-Cola European Partners Plc - CCEP expects to exit 2017 with run-rate savings of approximately one-half of target
* Coca-Cola European- Q4 EPS EUR0.02 on reported basis or EUR0.43 on pro forma comparable basis, including negative currency translation impact of EUR0.03 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports on Saturday following a global IT system failure.
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.