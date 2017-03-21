March 21 Coca-cola European Partners Plc

* Coca-Cola European Partners Plc reports fourth-quarter & full-year results for the period ended 31 December 2016

* Q4 revenue EUR 2.6 billion versus I/B/E/S view EUR 2.55 billion

* Coca-Cola European Partners Plc - affirms its full-year 2017 outlook

* Coca-Cola European Partners Plc - CCEP remains on track to achieve pre-tax savings of EUR315 million to EUR340 million through synergies by mid-2019

* Coca-Cola European Partners Plc - qtrly volume increased 2.5 percent on a pro forma basis

* Coca-Cola European Partners Plc - CCEP does not expect to repurchase shares in 2017

* Coca-Cola European Partners Plc - during Q4, co recorded EUR162 million in restructuring charges principally related to restructuring proposals announced in Oct 2016

* Coca-Cola European Partners Plc - CCEP expects to exit 2017 with run-rate savings of approximately one-half of target

* Coca-Cola European- Q4 EPS EUR0.02 on reported basis or EUR0.43 on pro forma comparable basis, including negative currency translation impact of EUR0.03