UPDATE 2-Oil falls as U.S. drilling undermines drive to tighten markets
* Deal to extend OPEC-led production cut failed to impress market
Feb 24 Coca-cola Femsa Sab De Cv
* Qtrly reported earnings per share ps. 1.69
* Says comparable total revenues grew 3.7% to ps. 44,300 million
* Says comparable sales volume declined 5.9% to 806.8 million unit cases in the fourth quarter of 2016
* Qtrly comparable earnings per share ps. 1.30
* Says total revenues increased 21.6% to ps. 49,533 million in the fourth quarter of 2016
* Says reported total sales volume declined 7.0% to 849.9 million unit cases in the fourth quarter
* "South America division faced most difficult macroeconomic and consumer environments of our territories" in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Deal to extend OPEC-led production cut failed to impress market
* Little reaction to N.Korea missile launch, KOSPI at record high