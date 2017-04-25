BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 25 Coca-Cola Co
* Incoming CEO on sugar taxes- number of govts facing fiscal pressure, "if govts need money, they should widen their tax bases"
* Incoming CEO - most of 1,200 job reductions will be in Atlanta; have about 10,000 employees in Atlanta Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.