FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a day
BRIEF-Coca-Cola Q2 earnings per share $0.32
#TopNews
#Business
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
In big win for Modi, Nitish Kumar teams up with his ruling BJP
POLITICS
In big win for Modi, Nitish Kumar teams up with his ruling BJP
Why record U.S. oil exports are poised for even more growth
Oil
Why record U.S. oil exports are poised for even more growth
Pakistan council orders "revenge rape" of teen girl
PAKISTAN
Pakistan council orders "revenge rape" of teen girl
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 26, 2017 / 11:24 AM / in a day

BRIEF-Coca-Cola Q2 earnings per share $0.32

2 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co

* Coca-Cola Co reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.32

* Q2 revenue $9.7 billion versus I/B/E/S view $9.65 billion

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.59

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Coca-Cola Co - ‍full year underlying performance outlook remains unchanged​

* Coca-Cola Co - qtrly ‍organic revenues (non-GAAP) grew 3%​

* Qtrly total unit case volume was even

* Coca-Cola Co - ‍full year comparable EPS (non-GAAP) target raised on "diminished currency headwinds"​

* Coca-Cola Co - ‍plan to introduce Coca-Cola Zero Sugar to U.S. Market in August​

* Coca-Cola co - sees ‍FY comparable EPS (non-GAAP) to be even to down 2% versus $1.91 in 2016​

* Sees 1% to 2% headwind on 2017 comparable net revenues (non-GAAP) based on current rates and including impact of hedged positions

* Coca-Cola CO - ‍remain on track with plan to introduce more than 500 new products this year​

* Coca-Cola CO - sees ‍approximately 3% growth in organic revenues (non-gaap) for FY​

* Coca-Cola CO - ‍during three months ended June 30, recorded charge of $653 million related to impairment of Coca-Cola refreshments assets​

* Sees 19% to 20% headwind on Q3 comparable net revenues (non-GAAP) from acquisitions, divestitures, and structural items

* Qtrly sparkling soft drinks unit case volume was flat‍​

* Coca-Cola Co - ‍during three months ended June 30, also recorded charge of $87 million related to productivity and reinvestment initiatives​

* Coca-Cola Co - ‍Q2 net revenues were impacted by a 17% headwind from ongoing refranchising and foreign currency exchange headwind of 2%​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.89, revenue view $35.29 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.