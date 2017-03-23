March 23 Coca-Cola Co:
* The Coca-Cola Company announces senior leadership
appointments
* Coca-Cola - creates new chief growth officer role
* Coca-Cola - three senior functional leaders announce
retirements
* Coca-Cola - key changes, which will be effective when
president and coo James Quincey becomes chief executive officer
on may 1
* Coca-Cola - combining global marketing, customer and
commercial leadership, and strategy into one combined function
* Coca-Cola - Francisco Crespo, who currently serves as
president of Mexico business unit, will fill newly created role
of chief growth officer
* Coca-Cola - Robert Long, currently vice president,
research and development, will become a direct report to ceo as
chief innovation officer
* Coca-Cola - Barry Simpson, currently senior vice president
and chief information officer, will remain in his role but be
elevated as a direct report to ceo
* Coca-Cola - Jennifer Mann, currently chief of staff to
quincey, will become chief people officer.
* Coca-Cola - Ceree Eberly, senior vice president and chief
people officer, will retire
* Coca-Cola - Kathy Waller will assume expanded
responsibility for strategic governance areas as executive vp ,
cfo and president, enabling services
* Coca-Cola - Clyde Tuggle, senior vice president and chief
public affairs and communications officer, will retire
* Coca-Cola - Marcos De Quinto, executive vice president
and chief marketing officer, will retire
