BRIEF-FDA notifies Seattle Genetics that IND for vadastuximab talirine placed on hold
* Seattle Genetics Inc - fda notified co on June 21, IND for vadastuximab talirine has been placed on hold - SEC filing
May 24 Coca-cola Co
* The Coca-Cola Company nears completion of u.s. Refranchising plan with letter of intent for territory in Northeast Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Seattle Genetics Inc - fda notified co on June 21, IND for vadastuximab talirine has been placed on hold - SEC filing
* FunctionX Inc says company has determined to accept Nasdaq staff's delisting determination