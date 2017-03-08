BRIEF-Upper Egypt Flour Mills nine-month consol profit rises
* Nine-month consol net profit EGP 171.4 million versus EGP 99.1 million year ago
March 8 Coca Cola Bottling Co Consolidated :
* Coca-Cola Bottling Co consolidated reports fourth quarter 2016 and fiscal 2016 results
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.72
* Q4 earnings per share $2.31
* Q4 sales $841.6 million
* Q4 same store sales rose 6.3 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MONACO, May 28 Pirelli is committed to Formula One but there are no plans to take a stake in the sport following Liberty Media's takeover, the tyre company's chief executive Marco Tronchetti Provera said on Sunday.