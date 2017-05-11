BRIEF-Seattle Genetics submits supplemental biologics license application to fda for Adcetris
* Seattle Genetics submits supplemental biologics license application to FDA for Adcetris® (brentuximab vedotin) in cutaneous t-cell lymphoma
May 11 Cochlear Ltd:
* Cochlear acquires audiology practice management software
* Announces acquisition of 100% of shares of Sycle Llc
* Cochlear will acquire business of Sycle for a total consideration of an estimated US$78 million
* Acquisition is debt free and will be funded from existing debt facilities
June 20 U.S. pharmaceutical research services provider Parexel International Corp said on Tuesday it would be taken private by Pamplona Capital Management LLP in a $4.5 billion deal.