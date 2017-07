July 31 (Reuters) - Cochlear Ltd

* Announces retirement timeline for Chris Smith as Chief Executive Officer & President

* Earnings guidance for FY17 net profit of $210-225 million remains intact

* Smith to retire effective 2 january 2018​

* Dig Howitt to be co's new CEO & President​