May 19Cocokara Fine Inc

* Says it completes repurchase of 513,900 shares of its common stock through ToSTNeT-3

* Shares repurchased at the price of 2.71 billion yen in total, on May 19

* Says share repurchase plan was announced on May 18

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/OehK0G

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)