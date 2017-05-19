BRIEF-Regis Corporation appoints Andrew Lacko as CFO
* Lacko will replace Michael Pomeroy, who has served as interim chief financial officer since February 1, 2017
May 19Cocokara Fine Inc
* Says it completes repurchase of 513,900 shares of its common stock through ToSTNeT-3
* Shares repurchased at the price of 2.71 billion yen in total, on May 19
* Says share repurchase plan was announced on May 18
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/OehK0G
June 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.