BRIEF-Nanfang Black Sesame Group unit to invest 80 mln yuan in food firm for 51 percent stake
* Says co's unit plans to invest 80 million yuan into a Shenzhen-based food company, and will hold a 51 percent stake in it after transaction
May 10 Cocolonet Co Ltd
* Says unit Tamanoya will merge with Ibaraki-based unit, which is engaged in funeral business
* Merger effective date on July 1
* Says Ibaraki-based unit will be dissolved after the transaction
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/b6pu8j
MOSCOW, June 20 Japanese automaker Nissan Motor Co is recalling 6,944 Nissan Murano Z51 cars sold in Russia between June 2013 and November 2016, Russia's standards agency, Rosstandart, said on Tuesday.