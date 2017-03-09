WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 9 Codexis Inc:
* Codexis reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year financial results
* Q4 loss per share $0.13
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Codexis Inc - total revenues for Q4 of 2016 were $10.0 million
* Codexis Inc - research and development (research and development) expenses were $6.0 million for Q4 of 2016 compared with $5.2 million for q4 of 2015
* Codexis Inc- sees 2017 total revenues of $50 million to $53 million
* Codexis Inc- sees 2017 product sales of $21 million to $23 million, an increase of 37% to 50% over 2016
* Codexis Inc- sees 2017 gross margin on product sales between 37% and 39%
* Codexis inc- sees 2017 total operating expenses for research and development and sg&a to increase by 6% to 8% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.