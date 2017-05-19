BRIEF-Compass Diversified Holdings announces pricing of $100 mln preferred share offering
* Compass Diversified Holdings announces pricing of $100 million preferred share offering
May 19 Coeur Mining Inc
* Pricing of offering of $250 million of 5.875% senior notes due 2024, notes will mature on June 1, 2024
* Coupon of notes will be 5.875% per year from date of issuance, payable semi-annually in arrears Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Compass Diversified Holdings announces pricing of $100 million preferred share offering
SAO PAULO, June 19 Brazil's state-run oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA on Monday said its board has approved a settlement to end an United States-based lawsuit opened by some affiliates of The Vanguard Group, one of its largest shareholders.