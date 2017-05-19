May 19 Coeur Mining Inc

* Coeur Mining, Inc to offer senior notes

* Says to offer subject to market and other conditions, $250 million of senior notes due 2024

* Coeur Mining - to use proceeds to pay purchase price and tender premium for up to all $178.0 million principal amount of its 7.875 pct senior notes due 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: