May 26 Cofco Meat Holdings Ltd
* China Merchandise reserve and china foodstuffs entered
into Central Reserved Pork P&S Agreement I And Central Reserved
Pork P&S Agreement II
* Pursuant deal each of Wuhan Cofco Meat And Cofco Meat
(Jiangsu) to sell 300 tons of Frozen Lean Pork Cuts to China
Foodstuffs
* China Foodstuffs to Purchase Frozen lean pork cuts and pay
a total of RMB14.4 million to Wuhan Cofco Meat and Cofco Meat
(Jiangsu)
* China Foodstuffs has agreed to pay Wuhan Cofco Meat
RMB7.17 million
* China merchandise reserve and China Foodstuffs entered
into agreements with Wuhan Cofco Meat And Cofco Meat (Jiangsu)
