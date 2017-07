July 3 (Reuters) - COFINIMMO SA:

* Cofinimmo Acquires Three Medical Office Buildings in the Netherlands

* New Investments for a Total of 13 Million Eur

* Acquired in May and June 2017 3 Medical Offices Buildings in Baarn and Eemnes (Province of Utrecht) and Tiel (Province of Gelderland)

* PURSUANT TO THESE NEW ACQUISITIONS, COFINIMMO'S DUTCH HEALTHCARE REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO HAS REACHED 194 MILLION EUR - CEO