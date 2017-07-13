FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cogeco reports Q3 diluted earnings of C$1.80/shr
July 13, 2017 / 10:04 PM / 19 hours ago

BRIEF-Cogeco reports Q3 diluted earnings of C$1.80/shr

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Cogeco Inc

* Q3 revenue rose 4.5 percent to C$599.7 million

* Qtrly diluted earnings per share c$1.80

* Cogeco Inc - qtrly earnings per share C$1.81

* Cogeco Inc - ‍quarterly eligible dividend of $0.34 per share was declared, an increase of 15.3 percent​

* Cogeco Inc - expects fiscal 2018 preliminary financial of revenue to reach between $2,425 million and $2,455 million

* Expects fiscal 2018 preliminary adjusted EBITDA to reach between $1,055 million and $1,080 million

* Fiscal 2018 preliminary financial guidelines do not include expected financial results from metrocast acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

