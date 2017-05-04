GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares near two-year high as U.S. hi-tech rebound boosts mood
* Oil prices near low so far this year as supply concerns mount
May 4 Cogent Communications Holdings Inc
* Cogent communications reports first quarter 2017 results and increases regular quarterly dividend on common stock
* Q1 earnings per share $0.09
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Approves a 4.8% increase of $0.02 per share to its regular quarterly dividend to $0.44 per common share
* Service revenue for q1 2017 increased by 1.4% from q4 2016 to $117.2 million
* Cogent communications holdings > - total customer connections increased by 16.1% from 55,356 as of march 31, 2016 to 64,243 as of march 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 20 Australia's OrotonGroup Ltd, a maker of luxury handbags, said on Tuesday it has received expressions of interest that could involve a sale of the company and plans to begin a formal process to explore its options.