BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
May 1 Cognex Corp:
* Cognex authorizes new stock buyback program
* Cognex Corp - board of directors has authorized purchase of up to $100 million of Cognex common stock
* Cognex Corp - new authorization will commence after cognex completes an existing $100 million repurchase program
* Cognex Corp - repurchase program is intended to help reduce share dilution associated with company's equity incentive plans Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.