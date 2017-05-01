BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
May 1 Cognex Corp
* Cognex reports record first quarter results for revenue, net income and earnings per share
* Q1 earnings per share $0.51
* Q1 revenue $134.9 million versus $96.2 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.28, revenue view $124.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $165 million to $170 million
* Cognex Corp - sees Q2 gross margin is expected to be in mid-to-high 70% range
* Q2 revenue view $172.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.